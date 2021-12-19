Ramsey Nouah Celebrates His 51st Birthday Today (Photos)

‘Silent Night’ & ‘The Pope Must Hear This’ star actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 51 today.

Ramsey Nouah (born Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr.; December 19, 1970) is a Nigerian actor and director. He won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his performance in the movie “The Figurine”. He made his directorial debut with the film Living in Bondage: Breaking Free in 2019 and also went on to direct Nollywood classic Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story which is a remake of Rattlesnake (1995).

Early life

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr. was born in Lagos on December 19, 1970, to an Israeli father and a Yoruba mother who hails from Owo, Ondo State. He grew up in Surulere, Lagos, where he attended Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School. He received a diploma in mass communications at the University of Lagos, after which he pursued a career in acting.

Career

Ramsey Nouah started acting in the early 90s because he needed money for his General Certificate Education (GCE).

Nouah’s acting career kicked off when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera Fortunes. He has since appeared in numerous films starring as the lead role, and has been called “Lover-Boy” for his numerous roles in romantic films.

Nouah is considered to be one of the most sought-after actors in Nigeria.[20] In 2015, he protected the rights to Living in Bondage: Breaking Free from Kenneth Nnebue for a possible remake to be filmed in Europe, America, and Nigeria.

Personal life

Nouah is married to Emelia Philips-Nouah. The couple have two sons named Quincy Nouah and Joshua Nouah, and one daughter named Desiree Nouah.



