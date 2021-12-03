Rangnick 1st Press Conference: I’ve Never Seen Anyone As Fit Aged 36 As Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick’s interim tenure in charge of Manchester United begins this Friday and the German spoke with the media for the first time, stating his plans for the club.

One of the first topics he discussed was how he plans to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into his scheme and Rangnick was full of praise for the Portuguese’s physical condition.

“I have never seen anyone as fit aged 36,” he said as he spoke to the media.

“But, it’s not just about him. It’s about developing the squad as a whole. You always have to adapt to the players you have available.

“For me, it’s about helping the team play together. It’s about togetherness and team spirit.”

The new boss watched the 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night and was happy with the result, even if he knows there is work to do.

“I was very happy we got the result we wanted in the end,” he said.

“You could see the potential that was in the team.

“You can only go game by game, step by step. When I came to other clubs in the middle of the season you have to make sure you have the biggest chance to win the next game.

“I am very much looking forward to Sunday.”

Asked about his plans in the transfer market, Rangnick played down talk of a January overhaul.

“This is the time to get to know the current squad and we have enough players,” he said.

“Maybe after Christmas there will be a time to talk about possible transfers in the winter. But, in my experience, it is not the time for sustainable transfers.

“The club has had no continuity in signing new players and sticking to the club’s DNA.

“In the future the board members and myself have the same opinion. It’s important not to have many changes in management.”

Source: https://www.marca.com/en/football/manchester-united/2021/12/03/61a9ea62e2704e610b8b45b5.html

