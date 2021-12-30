Rapper Illbliss Celebrates His 41st Birthday (Photos)

Rapper-actor Tochukwu Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss on Thursday celebrated his 41st birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The King of Boys star shared a black and white photo on Instagram with the caption: “God made you King. Happy birthday Oga boss.”

Aside from music, Illbliss is a businessman, he owns the talent managing outfit known as The Goretti Company.

He made is acting debut as Odogwu in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys which also stars Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Titi Kuti, Adesua Etomi and Real Warri Pikin.



https://www.instagram.com/illblissgoretti/p/CYF2Z5LKzW3/?utm_medium=copy_link

