RCCG City Of David Opens Online Dating Site For Mature Singles

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), the City of David Parish, has launched an online Christian dating platform for mature singles.

The Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, revealed this at a forum, stating that the platform will enable singles to interact and find their life partners.

He further stated that when a single lady or young man registers on the site, the information would still have to be processed before approval.

According to reports gathered, every participant must perform an independent background check before connecting with another registrant on the platform.

The site has a disclaimer that reads in part, “Every registrant must conduct his or her own independent background check before connecting with another registrant on this platform.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish makes no representations or warranties and expressly disclaims any and all liability concerning any damages sustained by any registrant as a result of connecting with anyone on this platform.”



https://independent.ng/rccg-launches-online-dating-site/

