Reactions As Boy Who Moved Many With His Campaign Speech Loses Election (Videos)

The smart primary school student, Kayode, who wowed many with his campaign speech at a school in Osogbo has suffered defeat, Igbere TV reports.

In an earlier report which had a video of his public speech, the kid presented himself as the right candidate for the head boy position.

Kayode spoke with so much confidence that belied his age as he said that he is ready to be the voice of his peers and listen to their ideas.

The crowd was amazed by his well-crafted words. However, it seemed that was not enough as another candidate got the position.

In an update, a man with the social media handle @dondekojo said that Kayode lost the election.

He went ahead and said: “Politics is local. Eventual winner is ‘more social’, probably built strategic friendship way before. He got assistant head boy as consolation though.”



https://twitter.com/dondekojo/status/1468324017924984835

Another person, @RealOkakah, said he was busy with big grammar while his opponent was busy doing underground work.

The eventual winner Moyosore is “Very social” and a “Known face” with his answers here I doubt it was about a manifesto.

Moyosore already has that dark streak already calling them “Best friends” when Jedediah had already said “we are still friends”. Politician.



https://twitter.com/dondekojo/status/1468535273147580420

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yj4aUb14SN4

The winner, Moyosore’s Manifesto:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBpdbDwakNs

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6884174/osogbo-primary-school-pupil-gives

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...