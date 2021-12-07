Regina Daniels Shares Throwback Photo To Celebrate Her Brother’s Birthday (Video)

Actress Regina Daniels on Monday shared a throwback photo of herself and her brother Sammy to celebrate the latter’s birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one shared the photo on Instagram, and she showered praises him.

The actress also stated that her brother stood by her, supported and protected her whenever she needed him.

“My blood it’s your day !! Words fail me to describe how amazing you are not just as a big brother but a real partner although you have replaced me with destiny � Still you are my other half.

“Happy birthday brother Sammy thank you for being YOU, you are always there when I’m in need of someone, you stand by me no matter what, you support me, you protect me and above all, you LOVE me. May God give you the strength to fulfill your heart desires, actualize your dreams and excel in all areas of your life….I love you bro,” she wrote.

Regina’s sister Destiny also celebrated her brother on Instagram saying, “Happy birthday my sweetest baby. It took us a while to realize we really gat each other, you’ve taught me a lot of positive things that I’m really grateful for. I wish to be your big sister if we were to come back again in another life so I could atleast repay you for all the wonders you’ve done for me knowingly and unknowingly.

“I love you so much. Your positive aura is one thing that everyone notices when they come close to you. No one is supposed to be too good to be true but you make me wonder why one human can be so humble, unproblematic, playful, strict and everything I could possibly wish for in someone.HAPPY BIRTHDAY BESTFRIEND.”

Regina has five siblings, Samuel, Lawerence Emmanuel, Ifeoma and Destiny Daniels.

Their mum Rita Daniels is also an actress.

Regina is married to businessman Ned Nwoko. They have a son together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJO2nutXeV/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqQr5dQil5g

