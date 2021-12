The 2021/22 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has finally kick off today with MFM FC hosting its regional rivals, Remo Stars, in the star match of the opening week at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The away team Remo stars won the first match of the season and the first away game 2-0

https://livescores.biz/game_info/mfm-fc-remo-stars-2021-12-17?refresh=5

https://guardian.ng/sport/mfm-remo-fc-clash-in-star-match-as-bet9ja-npfl-season-kicks-off-today/

