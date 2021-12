Watch Me Swim In The Bermuda Triangle As a Shark Almost Eats Me! – Reno Omokri

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1sAKIi_aRM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQqMGvGACV0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brBn4KW5wFM

By now, the media would have been awash with headline reading ‘Former Presidential Spokesman Eaten By Shark, President Buhari Orders National Celebration’!

And the man is telling me not to tell the minister?



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXD11_Cjebu/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...