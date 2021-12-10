Resident Uses Dogs To Scare Disco Officials That Wanted To Disconnect Power (Pix)

Some official of Power Holding Company of Nigeria, recently tried to disconnect power in a local community but they were met with fierce resistance from dogs

A resident in the community who spotted them as they arrived came out of his house with two dogs to prevent the officials from doing their job

In a video that has gone viral, the young man could be seen holding the dogs as the scared PHCN staff were backing off slowly

One of the dog eventually broke loose and chased them away as the dog owner moved closer with the second one to scare off the men who did not run

Watch video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Oh_ittvhIY

