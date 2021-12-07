Reunited Dogs Unable To Contain Excitement After 18 Months (Pics, Video)

BARK TOGETHER : Pooch pals Trinity and Buck yap and howl with excitement as they are reunited at doggie daycare after 18 months apart

This is the moment two dogs who hadn’t been able to play together for 18 months howled in excitement as they were finally reunited.

The adorable video was posted by Tara Zapp, who works at the Petsmart Hotel in Ajax, Ontario, in Canada, where the two dogs were filmed after their owners dropped them off for daycare.

In the clip a small Pekingese cross called Trinity can be seen yapping in excitement as Zapp she eagerly bounds ahead of Zapp towards a caged grey and white Alaskan Malamute, called Buck.

While Buck appeared hesitant at first as he stared at the excited little brown dog, he quickly joined in with a heartfelt howl.

Trinity jumped, yapped and barked energetically beside him.

Zapp later said: ‘We had to close our facility due to the pandemic. All the dogs got picked up and went home before we shut down.

‘This was their reaction when we reopened.’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bINWfRnO4ys

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10283223/amp/Dogs-bark-excitement-reunited-daycare-Ontario-18-months-VIDEO.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...