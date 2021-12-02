‘Review Of Nigeria Fire Safety Policy Will Advance Economic Development’ (Pictures)

“Review Of Nigeria Fire Safety Policy Will Advance Economic Development” – CG Liman

Controller General, Federal Fire Service Dr. Alhaji Liman, has expressed urgency to review the Operational Standard and Procedure of the National Fire Safety Code currently in operation by the service. Stating that the current document is obsolete and not in tune with global practice.

Liman, stated this, on Wednesday while addressing participants at a -3-day Convention retreat on the review of Nigeria’s fire policy in Minna, Niger state.

He stressed the need for States and the Federal Government to understand their roles and obligations in the business of fire safety enforcement and compliance.

While highlighting that the review of the said document will engender development of Nigeria’s economy.

The CG hinted that the Service had existed without a fire policy plan which was highly unprofessional, hence the need for the establishment and review of the obsolete document.

“In the absence of a fire policy the FG, State and everyone could be seen as just doing what they feel like doing without knowing if we are being professional or not” He added.

Adding that States must know their role and this policy review will enable them to be guided during enforcement,” he said.

He further stressed that the convention was aimed at reviewing the nation’s fire safety code, standard operating procedure, rules and regulations on disciplinary act.

He said that some of the adjustments in the documents will help improve the level of discipline of officers in the Service thereby increasing productivity.

He also said some aspect of the document under review when concluded will strengthen enforcement and penalty for defaulters of the national fire safety code.

Liman who appreciated the presence of some retired senior officers of the Service who are part of the review committee told them that they are part of the review because he acknowledged their knowledge, expertise and unquantifiable experience which can not be left untapped.

The Controller General in his closing remarks hinted that a final draft of the reviewed documents will be scrutinized by a five man committee in Abuja before final submission to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

SF Ugo Huan

PRO, Federal Fire Service

