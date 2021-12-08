Richard Mofe-Damijo And Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’ Dance On Set Of ‘Christmas In Miami’

Veteran movie stars Richard Mofe Damijo and Osita Iheme have thrilled their fans in the online community.

The Nollywood entertainers were spotted dancing to singer Duncan Mighty’s Fake Love song in a video shared on Instagram Their fans, colleagues and other supporters thronged the comment section with mixed reactions to the video

Nollywood actors Richard Mofe-Damijo and his colleague Osita Iheme were recently spotted together in a fun video shared online. 60-year-old RMD posted the video on his Instagram page and it captured the moment he engaged his colleague on the dance floor. RMD,60, and Osita Iheme seen dancing in fun video. Photo: @mofedamijo Source: Instagram

Watch video

Life they say, are snippets of moments!

I truly enjoyed working with this young man @ositalheme Who by the way has an uncanny sense of humour.

Christmas in Miami the movie.



https://www.instagram.com/mofedamijo/tv/CXLrvyugwLp/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqaiKXrnzmc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...