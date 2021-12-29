RMD Celebrates Wife, Jumobi On 21st Anniversary (Then Vs Now Pics)

Veteran Nollywood star, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has hailed his wife, Jumobi, for giving up her fame for their marriage.

The 60-year-old actor said this on Wednesday as he marked the 21st year of their marriage.

RMD took to his Instagram page to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife. He also shared a recent one too.

His caption read, “I can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike, my Abk, my Abik, strong and courageous.

“(You) gave up your fame to make us a home! ‘One in the family is enough,’ you said. Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday, today, and forever. I love you big time.” (sic)

Referring to the throwback picture he shared, the actor said, “When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me.

“I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose was flared. It would be a good place to start the conversation.

“See how well and fine we both are now. What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!” (sic)

Before her marriage to RMD, Jumobi was a popular TV presenter but she has been absent from the media scene since the union.

RMD had married her four years after losing his first wife, May, in 1996.

Jumobi and RMD’s union is blessed with four children.



https://punchng.com/you-gave-up-fame-to-make-us-a-home-rmd-hails-wife-on-21st-anniversary/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYDrssWDsJB/?utm_medium=copy_link

