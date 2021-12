Richard Mofe Damijo popular known as RMD took to the stage to show off his dance skills while Uniport students applauded and screamed their lungs out.

The nollywood actor also showed his fun side which was followed by screams of “I love you” from female students in the hall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TU8DRmegPn0

