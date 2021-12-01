Ronaldo Has Received 200 Votes More Than Messi Across Ballon D’or History

Lionel Messi may have won an unprecedented seventh Ballon d’Or this week but fans of Cristiano Ronaldo have found another way to show that the Manchester United man has the edge over the Argentina hero.

Ronaldo has won the gong five times himself – an incredible haul but ultimately now two less than Messi.

But remarkably, across the all-time history of Ballon d’Or voting Ronaldo has received 200 more votes than Messi – according to The Sun.

Messi has received 3,574 votes across his career while Ronaldo has amassed a total of 3,781 – over 200 more than the Paris Saint-Germain player.

Messi was crowned the winner in Monday’s ceremony after a year where he finally won an international honour with Argentina – the Copa America – as well as lifting the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

It turned out to be his final trophy at the club. Barcelona let him leave for free after being unable to offer him a contract extension due to their ongoing financial difficulties.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured a trophyless season at Juventus before heading back to Manchester United, where things aren’t going much better.

Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in 15 games since being back at Old Trafford and will be back in action on Thursday when United meet Arsenal.

He was surprisingly left on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/01/ronaldo-has-received-200-votes-more-than-messi-in-history-of-ballon-dor-voting/

