Ronaldo Scores 800th Career Goal As Man Utd Defeats Arsenal

The forward has continued to pour in goals in important situations for the Red Devils.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in all competitions on Thursday against Arsenal to briefly give his side a 2-1 lead before converting the match-winning penalty for No.801 after the Gunners had equalised.

The forward is recognised as the all-time top men’s goalscorer, and he has continued to reach significant milestones upon his return to the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has made a habit of netting in important moments this year, as he’s scored at least once in each of his five Champions League appearances, including two late winners, and scored six times in the Premier League



Source: https://twitter.com/goal/status/1466524507540181002?t=RO0MJ1nrkh4fXrjCEl20DA&s=19

