Ronaldo Snubbed By Portuguese Representative In 2021 Ballon D’or Voting

Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting and was overlooked by a Portuguese journalist who failed to name the Manchester United man in his top five

Cristiano Ronaldo saw rival Lionel Messi claim a seventh Ballon d’Or this week, taking him two clear of the Manchester United star.

Ronaldo’s last Golden Ball came in 2017 and he finished sixth in this year’s gala.

Five men ranked above him as Robert Lewandowski, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Karim Benzema all accumulated more votes.

Coaches and journalists from countries around the world are allowed to pick their top five, with the respective votes then totted up.

That has led previously to national bias – but not in this case.

Portuguese journalist Joaquim Rita, who works for media outlet SIC, didn’t even list Ronaldo in his top five.

Instead his top pick was Kante after the Frenchman played a key role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ronaldo-ballon-dor-portugal-votes-25615769

