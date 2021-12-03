Runs: I Have Never Slept With Any Man For Money – Relationship Expert, Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, who made this disclosure in a video she published on social media, stated that the reason she never pursued the path of getting money through ‘runs’ is because of sustainability.

According to her, runs is not sustainable, and the money does not last. She went on to say that the only thing that can be sustained is value.

She did, however, state that she is not passing judgment on individuals who engage in such behaviors and recommended young females who are thinking about participating to reconsider because it is a complete waste of time.

“I’ve never slept with a man for money and the reason when I’ve never done runs in my life before is because of sustainability. Runs is not sustainable. The reason why I Okoro Blessing didn’t pick runs as a path is because it’s not sustainable. Runs is like yahoo, it’s like magic it doesn’t last. That’s why a lot women and girls who do runs when look back and cant even see what they did with their body.” she said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYeuZaqFfqQ

