Sacking Rohr May Jeopardise Eagles’ AFCON 2021 Chances – Henry Nwosu

With just weeks to the commencement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has admonished the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to be mindful of their decision to sack Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach.

The performance of the Super Eagles in the just concluded group stage of the World Cup qualifiers has called into question the tactical nous of its German tactician. The team put up displays that left much to be desired, with a large section of the fans demanding that the manager be relieved of his duties.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that sacking Rohr may jeopardise Nigeria’s chances of making an appreciable performance at AFCON 2021.

The 1980 AFCON winner also noted that the NFF should be more concern on the preparation of the team for the tournament.

“Although I am not impressed with the display of the Super Eagles in recent games under Gernot Rohr, however, that doesn’t warrant the Nigeria Football Federation to call for his sack when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is just around the corner.

“Come to think of it, will sacking Rohr now make the team win the AFCON title? The truth is, this is not the best time to embark on such decision. Such decision may affect the players psychologically in terms of performance considering the fact that the players are more connected to him.”

Now in his fifth year in charge, Rohr, a former Germany international defender, has led the Super Eagles in 54 international matches, which makes him the country’s longest serving coach.

In the 54 games handled, Rohr recorded victory in 28 of those matches, a tally some feel is below par going by the abundance of talents at his disposal.



Source: https://www.completesports.com/exclusive-sacking-rohr-may-jeopardise-eagles-afcon-2021-chances-nwosu/

