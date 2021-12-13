Sam Ajibola Aka Spiff Of ‘The Johnsons’ Welcomes Baby Boy (Photos)

Actor Sam Ajibola popularly known as Spiff has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sandra Ajibola, adding that God used her to multiply his seeds, Igbere TV reports.

The Johnsons star made this known in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I can’t thank God enough for you babe. He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits,” he wrote.



Fellow celebrities like Ken Erics, Andrea Chikachukwu, Chigul, Charles Inojie and Nedu Wazobia congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post.

Sam and Sandra got married in January 2020.

