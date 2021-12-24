Sanwo-Olu Agrees To Send Urgent N10k To An Instagram Follower For Christmas

An Instagram follower who responded to Governor Sanwoolu’s post on charity this Christmas by asking for N10000 got his request granted.

The Governor had shared about the need to check on your neighbours, share with friends and show love this Christmas. The follower responded by asking the Governor to practise what he is preaching and dropped his account number for N10000. He explained he needed the money to cook rice for his family. The Governor agreed with an OK implying he will do as requested.

