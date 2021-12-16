Sanwo-Olu Doles Out 30 Vehicles To Medical Directors Of State-Owned Hospitals

In fulfilment of his promise to provide a better welfare package that will enhance service delivery by health care professionals, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented 30 brand new vehicles to Medical Directors of State-owned secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities.

The vehicles were presented to the Medical Directors by the Governor at a brief handover ceremony held at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

The elated Medical Directors thanked the Governor for his kind gesture, saying the gift is a clarion call for renewed dedication and commitment towards achieving the present administration’s goals in the health sector.

Present at the handover ceremony were the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Chairman Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga and the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Health and Health Service Commission, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye and Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun respectively.

Also at the event were the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih; Special Assistant on Health, Dr. Tunde Ajayi and Technical Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner, Dr. Olamide Okulaja.

