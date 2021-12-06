Sanwo-Olu Kicks Off U21 BOS Youth Cup Tournament For Lagos LAGS

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, December 5, declared open the final match of the Under 21 BOS Youth cup tournament organised for all local governments in Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

Sanwo on his Instagram page disclosed that the match is to be played between the Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye-Ojokoro teams.

To announce the match, the energetic Lagos governor took a powerful kick while he was dressed in native attire.

He later disclosed that the Surulere team emerged the winner and took home the golden trophy and the accompanying prize.

His words: “I declared the final match of the Under 21 BOS Youth cup tournament open with a kickoff.

“The football tournament which had been played across all the 57 LGAs and LCDAs across the state culminated in today’s face-off between the Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye-Ojokoro teams.

“I hereby congratulate the Surulere team who eventually took home the golden trophy and the accompanying prize after a very good teamwork and a tense penalty shoot-out.

“I also salute all the players across the state who took part in the competition.”



