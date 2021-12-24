Sanwo-Olu Presents ₦10 Million Cheque To Family Of Slain RRS Officer

In line with the Lagos State Government’s policy of compensating bereaved families of gallant officers who died in the line of duty, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a cheque of N10 Million to the family of a deceased Rapid Response Squad officer, Inspector Adelakun Azeez.

Speaking at the cheque presentation, the Governor, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff; Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, empathised with the family of late Inspector Azeez, describing the monetary support as a token of the government’s contribution to the family upkeep.

Miss Adeola Rihanat Adelakun, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the kind gesture and lifeline while acknowledging the good work and laudable infrastructure projects of the Lagos State Government.

