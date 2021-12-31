Sanwo-Olu Signs ₦1.75 Trillion Naira 2022 Budget For Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News 

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today signed the Year 2022 Appropriation Bill into law, the Budget is Christened: “Budget of Consolidation”.

TOTAL BUDGET: ₦1.75 trillion

#Lagos2022Budget

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H19sc6QdF8M

