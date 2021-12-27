Sanwo-Olu Surprises Lagos Residents With Gifts At Christmas (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OR3JN8wsVE

This year’s Christmas was that of pleasant surprise for residents of Lagos State who got unexpected gifts from their Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Like Santa Claus, Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Instagram given out gifts in response to his post on charity for the festive season.

The governor had asked the public to ensure they check on their neighbours, share with friends and show love at Christmas.

He said, “This season of be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand, it’s the season of giving.

“Therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. Together, let’s take a moment to reflect on what would truly make this a season to remember, if you can dream it, it is possible.”

The Christmas wishes on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s social media page inspired a season of giving themed, #BOSChristmas as beneficiaries got the gifts they had requested delivered to their doorstep.

Reacting to the governor’s post, someone asked the governor to practise what he preached while he dropped his account number requesting an urgent N10,000.

He said he needed the money to cook rice for his family. The governor agreed with an OK.

Oluwagbotemi Moshood, a final year student who got the laptop he requested for delivered to his door, said, “It still feels like a dream.”.

Precious Onome, a caterer and owner of Nomzy Kitchen, who also got a deep freezer delivered to him as a Christmas gift from the governor, said, “Is this real? You have no idea what this means to my business. Thank you Santa Sanwo-Olu.

The lucky winners so far are drawn from different parts of the Island and Mainland in Lagos, including Surulere, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Abule-Egba, Ajah, got gifts such as foodstuff, livestock, home appliances, tuition fees and business equipment.

Other recipients of the largesse include a mother of two, Oluwadamilola Adeleke, and Eunice Ifeoluwa both in the Ijesha area of the state; Toriola Fadekemi, Ademola Adewusi, Precious Onome and Omoleye Falomo among others



https://independent.ng/sanwo-olu-surprises-lagos-residents-with-gifts-at-christmas/

