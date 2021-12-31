Sanwo-Olu Swears In Newly Appointed Judges Of Lagos State High Court

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today officially swore-in Newly appointed Judges of the High Court of Lagos State.

The names of the Honourable Judges:

1. Hon Justice Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga

2. Hon Justice Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi

3. Hon Justice Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin

4. Hon Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya

5. Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martins

6. Hon Justice Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye- Nwachukwu

7. Hon Justice Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro

8. Hon Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope

9. Hon Justice Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu

10. Hon Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya

11. Hon Justice Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi

12. Hon Justice Ismail Olalekan Ijelu

13. Hon Justice Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun

14. Hon Justice Mathias Oluwole Dawodu

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159512948046013&id=735776012

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: