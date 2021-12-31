Sanwo-Olu Swears In Newly Appointed Judges Of Lagos State High Court

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today officially swore-in Newly appointed Judges of the High Court of Lagos State.
The names of the Honourable Judges:
1. Hon Justice Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga
2. Hon Justice Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi
3. Hon Justice Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin
4. Hon Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya
5. Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martins
6. Hon Justice Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye- Nwachukwu
7. Hon Justice Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro
8. Hon Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope
9. Hon Justice Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu
10. Hon Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya
11. Hon Justice Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi
12. Hon Justice Ismail Olalekan Ijelu
13. Hon Justice Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun
14. Hon Justice Mathias Oluwole Dawodu
