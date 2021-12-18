SaveChidubem: Baby Starved By Mum’s Boss Dies (Disturbing Photos)

A mother cried out on Friday, after seeing the state of her 5-month-old baby allegedly seized by her madam, IgbereTV reports

The woman did a live video with human rights activist, Harrison Gwamishu, to report her madam.

The 19-year-old mother claimed that her madam seized her baby because she couldn’t pay back the hospital bill she helped her clear.

Photos of the baby before shows him looking healthy. However, after allegedly being with the madam named Tina, the baby lost so much weight.

It took the intervention of the Lagos State Social Welfare and the police to reunite the woman and her child.

New photos of baby Chidubem showed him looking emaciated and sickly.

In an update shared on his IG page, Harrison said the baby has died.

