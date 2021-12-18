SaveChidubem: Police Arrest Lady Who Starved Worker’s Baby To Death (Pics)

Earlier Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6900733/savechidubem-baby-starved-mums-boss

#SaveChidubem: Police Arrests Lady Who Starved Her Worker’s Baby Leading To Baby’s Death (Photos)

Police has arrested lady identified as Tina Ogbonnaya who allegedly seized and starved a 5-months-old son of her 19-year old female worker over unpaid debt, IgbereTV reports.

The 19-year-old mother claimed that her madam seized her baby because she couldn’t pay back the hospital bill she helped her clear.

The baby died after the Lagos State Social Welfare and the police had intervened in releasing the child to the mother. The baby had lost so much weight after being with Tina Ogbonnaya.

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamishu who is helping the mother to get justice on the matter announced the arrest of the woman on Instagram. Sharing photos of the arrested woman, he wrote;

“The face of Madam Tina Ogbonnaya, currently detained at Divisional Police Station Ajah, Lagos State.

We commend the division police for their job BUT want the case transferred to Homicide department SCID.

Thank you all for your support

#justice4chidubem #noautopsynoburial”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXoQ-grNKZn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...