Security: Governor Emmanuel Donates Vehicles, Gadgets To Police (Pictures)

Security: Governor Emmanuel donates vehicles, gadgets to Police

… Vows to keep donating security vehicles until 100 targeted benchmark is met

In his avowed determination to boost the morale of security agents in the state and to enhance their operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Friday donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipments to enhance effective communication, surveillance and responsiveness of the force in the state.

Making the presentations at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel said the move was in line with his administration’s commitment to enhancing security in the state and reduce crime during the Yuletide, reiterating his administration’s commitment to continue to release the vehicles in batches until it meets the targeted one hundred vehicles.

He assured the state police command of the continuous support of his administration to enhance its capacity to mitigate crime in the state and ensure security of lives and property of well-meaning citizens, urging the police to exercise greater resolve and redouble efforts in combatting crime, as to whom much is given, much is expected.

Governor Emmanuel cautioned those with criminal minds to desist from criminal activities and allow everyone to dwell in peace and safety.

Responding, the State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, who received the donations on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, thanked the governor for his efforts to enhance security in the state and his continuous support to the agency, assuring the Governor and residents of the state of continued dedication by his men towards ensuring a safe state where citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed.

