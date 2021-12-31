Security Operatives Raid Criminal Hideouts In Ibadan, Recover 23 Stolen iPhones (Photo)

The Oyo State Joint- security task force, Operation Burst has recovered some stolen Apple phones from a fleeing suspect at Sabo area, few days to the New Year celebration, IgbereTV reports.

The security outfit said the recovery was made during its raids on black spots and hideouts for criminals in Ibadan on Thursday December 30.

Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst, Colonel James Oladipo (rtd), confirmed that about twenty-three Apple-phones were recovered from the suspect, who is now at large.

Oladipo said that this was part of Outfit’s efforts to protect lives and property in the state especially during the ‘Ember months’.

“We have been on the trail of criminals who have been terrorising citizens and residents at strategic locations, especially in Sabo area of the state,” he said.

Oladipo therefore called on victims who were recently robbed of their Apple-phones, otherwise known as I-Phones within Ibadan to come forward with proof of ownership, to reclaim them.

The Director General, while assuring the public of the Task force’s immediate response to distress calls, urged them to give useful information that will aid Security Agencies in performing its duties.



