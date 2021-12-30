See 31-Year-Old Fraudster Who Lures Ladies To Hotels For Sex, Robbery (Photo)

By Dunamis Ogalah

Opperatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old Usama Tijani, of Dorayi Quarters in Gwale LGA of Kano State for luring several ladies to hotels for sex and to defraud them of their valuables.

According to Superintendent of Police, SP Isah Gambo, who paraded the suspect before newsmen at the state police command, “following series of complaints from ladies in Katsina metropolis that the said suspect specialized was deceiving young girls whom he come across through social media platforms by inviting them to hotels in various states, sleep with them and fled after stealing their phones, money and other valuables.”

The police spokesman said nemesis, however, caught up with the suspect when he lured one of such girls, an indigene of Katsina to a hotel in Kano, with a promise to pay her 50,000, but after spending a night with her, fled the hotel early hours of the morning while she was taking her bath.

“The suspect took with him the lady’s phone, money and other valuables.

“The suspect continued his illegal dealings by using the victim’s stolen phones at different intervals to trick three of her friends and also lure them into hotels in Zaria, Kaduna State, using the same modus operandi. He equally stole their phones, money and other valuables as well.

“The suspect has confessed to committing the offence and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed,” SP Isah said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/30/police-arrest-suspected-fraudster-for-luring-ladies-to-hotels-for-sex-robbery/

