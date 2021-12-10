“See How Much I Got After Opening My Piggybank (Kolo)”

[color=#550000]In January I bought the kolo box , I was motivated by stories I had read online after opening to find some HUGE savings

So I followed suite, can’t remember but Im guessing I bought the box ₦15,000 and I started .

When I close I put all my 1k change into the box, these days every one run cashless transactions, so there were weeks I would literarily have nothing to put inside sha.

Dec is here , could not wait till 31st make i see how much i don cover.

To count curled up money no easy o! Took over 1hr but finally counting could begin

Final count ₦257,000 actually ₦258,000 my baby was helping to count and Japan with 1k

This is how I opened it.

Money is now with madam, will reseal box in the office and continue till 2022 Dec in Jesus name, insha Allah.

Thanks for reading

