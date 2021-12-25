‘See How My Wife Fed Me This Year, 2021’ (Pictures)

The essence of this, is to appreciate the hardworking women out there who contribute a lot in ensuring their Loved ones & the neighbors around them are well fed and nurtured.
This, I’m doing using the Savory Kitchen Efforts of my Lovely Wife as a point of reference.
Mind you;
There’s no single Family that’s devoid of issues.
We can’t keep pushing Family problems to the Front Page & not expecting its repercussions.
Human Interactions will always generate rancor but how u manage it determines the outcome.
Only the DEAD rests in Calmness.
There’s no legal suit in the grave!
When I started, I was secretly taking pictures of my meal, but I was caught along the line.
So, the few pictures I have here, are the results of my efforts at capturing them.
So, I appreciate her for such tremendous work.
It’s been wonderful engulfing all these delicacies.
My Weight is now under critical watch .