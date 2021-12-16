‘See The Big, Long Python We Killed This Morning While Returning From Night Shift’

We were on bike when I told my friend to park because I wanted to unirate. So he parked and to my surprise I saw this very big and weak python moving very slow inside a dry gutter. I was so afraid because I hate seeing snakes and I shouted and my friend jump up from the bike to see the snake then he smashed a bottle on it body and started stoning it head.

Then a young bike man came up and use a big stick to bring it out of the gutter and cut off it head with a cutlass which he took from his bike then he asked us what I and my brother will do with the snake but I told him that we don’t need it but my brother told him we want to sell it and he agree to buy it but I told my brother to allow him to go with it that it’s nothing.

THIS IS THE BIGGEST SNAKE I’VE SEEN IN MY LIFE.

