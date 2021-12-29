See The World Class Stadium Cameroon Built (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

See The World Class Stadium Cameroon Built (Photo)

This stadium is not even their national stadium . olembe city stadium is ready for afcon.

https://www.facebook.com/100050009463426/posts/457637615913217/?app=fbl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: