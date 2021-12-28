‘See What I Saw At A Lounge In Awka’

A colleague took me and a few other colleagues on a Christmas Eve outing in the popular Abakaliki Street in Awka. I was pressured by them to place an order, which I normally don’t do. I’m not just a teetotaler but also an introvert.

So requested for their menu catalog, as I was perusing through, I came across nonsense and ingredient as what they also offer.

I was stunned at the sight. I jokingly called the attention of the host colleague to see what I saw. He boldly looked into my face and asked me to place the order if that’s what I want. I was kinda disappointed. I’ve sworn never to go out with him anymore.

He was busy spraying cash on other of my female colleagues, which I don’t understand the meaning. Perhaps due to the Yahoo boys sitting behind us who initiated the money spinning game.

I never knew that the moral fabric of our society has been eaten up this bad. It was at the point of picking a can of malt that I noticed that all the waiters and waitresses there are prostitutes who do the wet pussying and mouth actions that contain in their menu cheat… Even the shawarma I took home from there I never felt myself enjoying.

