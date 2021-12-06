Senator Orji Uzor Kalu All Smiles As He Visits Mother (Photo)

The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday, December 5, paid a visit to his mother, Elder Eunice Uzor Kalu.
Igbere TV reports that the federal lawmaker who shared one of his moments with his mother on Facebook stated that looking at her, he comes in contact with the purest kind of love.
He said: “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. “After today’s mass, I paid a visit to my mother, Elder Mrs. Eunice Uzor Kalu (Odiukonamba).”
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=436387344528053&id=100044703721568&sfnsn=scwspmo