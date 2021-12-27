Senator Sam Anyanwu Bags Peace And Community Development Award (Photos)

Sen. Sam Anyanwu Shines At Peace Achievers International Award, Bags Peace And Community Development Award

The National Secretary of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has been recognised with the award of Peace and Community Development at the recently concluded Peace Achievers International Award in Abuja.

Sen. Anyanwu, popularly known as Sam Daddy represented Imo East at the upper legislative chamber at the 8th Senate.

The former National Assembly who was presented with the award in his office in Abuja by a delegation led by the CEO Peace Ambassadors Agency, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe expressed gratitude to the organisers for finding him worthy of the recognition.

He pledged to continue offering his modest efforts in ensuring the unity and peace of the Nigerian nation.

The CEO Peace Ambassadors Agency, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe in his comment noted that the recognition is designed for notable individuals who have been found worthy of promoting peaceful co-existence in the country.

He applauded Sen. Anyanwu for being a distinguished personality in promoting peace and community development.

The Peace Achievers International Award 2021 is 10th in the series.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe is reputed to be a respected showbiz entrepreneur in Abuja.

With his brands, Good Dreams Multi Media Concept and Big Dreams Reality TV show, the showbiz expert has carved a niche for himself by thrilling Abuja residents with social events to unwind not just at festive periods but all year round.

Not long ago, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe was honoured with award of Social Impact Peace Ambassador of the year by University of Abuja along with First Lady of Kogi State, Rashida Yahaya Bello along with others.

