Senator Uche Ekwunife Builds New House For A Widow In Awka (Pictures)

On This Day In 2020:

Ekwunife Began the Construction of a New Home for an Indigent Widow in Isuaniocha, Awka North LGA

– Completes it within four months

December 9, 2020 was a day of Joy and immeasurable happiness for Mrs Victoria Obiekeze, an indigent widow from Umudim village, Isuaniocha in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State who emerged a beneficiary of the Senator Uche Ekwunife 3-bedroom bungalow project.

The housing project which was designed to provide a decent shelter for some families that cannot afford one, had been received with gratitude by beneficiaries and constituents of the Senatorial District.

Having flagged-off similar projects for some less privileged families in the Senatorial District, Ekwunife ably represented by a team led by a former commissioner for women affairs Anambra State, Lady Henrietta Agbata, arrived the Awka North community to flag-off the project.

Overwhelmed with Joy, the beneficiary, Mrs Victoria Obiekezie appreciated Senator Ekwunife for coming to her aid and giving her what she never believed was possible in her lifetime. She asked for God’s grace and favour upon the Senator and prayed for His continuous guidance and protection upon her and her family.

The project was commissioned few months later by the grassroots-friendly lawmaker amidst excitement and fanfare, with many indigenes of the community describing Ekwunife as the Mother Theresa of our time.

