“Sentenced To Life” – Couple Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary With Mugshot-Inspired Pics

These couples celebrate 5th year anniversary in prison.

the husband life imprisonment, the wife 5years.

“Not Everytime a perfect picture representing marriage with all the glits and glam of a well tailored suit and gown or some elegant native attire. Truth is sometimes, we all feel like we traded our freedom and we are locked up in it.

“Marriage will shock you, when it reveals who you’ve been locked up with sometimes. But that’s the beauty. What do you do when you are doing it for life. I guess you eventually get used to it, learn to love the little things that mean a lot to you and do all it takes to enjoy every of the rest of that moment. Especially if you have a partner that is willing to do life with you.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...