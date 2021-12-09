Sexual Sin Not Most Serious Sin – Pope Francis

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, has stated that sexual sins or sex outside of marriage is not the ‘most serious’ sin.

The Pope revealed this while answering questions from reporters on a flight back to Italy from Greece on Monday, stating that said that pride and hatred were “the most serious” of sins not sex outside marriage.

He said: “Sins of the flesh are not the most serious.”

Pope Francis stated this in regards to a question about the Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit who resigned this month after a report by a French magazine that claimed he had engaged in an intimate relationship with a woman.

The Pope further revealed that the Archbishop as been removed due to gossip.

He said, “We’re all sinners. When the gossip grows and grows and removes someone’s good name, he cannot govern.

“This is an injustice. That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy.”



https://independent.ng/sexual-sins-is-not-most-serious-sin-pope-francis/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

