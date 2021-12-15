‘Seychelles Is Not What You Think It Is! Cost Of Living’ (Video)

Seychelles Is Not What You Think It is a video about me traveling and exploring Seychelles. I take you through the costs of living in Seychelles, Mahe & La Digue, and also some things to do in Seychelles. I also give you some information about the cost of real estate in Seychelles which has some of the best beachfront resorts and luxury real estate in Africa.

I show you some of the best hotels in Seychelles, Anse Source d’Argent which is the most Beautiful Beach in Africa, and some of the Interesting creole cultures of Seychelles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Quk1P2Qo9aY&t=114s&ab_channel=TayoAina

