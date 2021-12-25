Shan George Laments Spending First Christmas Without Her Mum (Photos)

Actress Shan George has said that it is hard spending Christmas without her mother who died in July 2021, Igbere TV reports.

The 51-year-old made this known in an Instagram post on Friday while appreciating a Christmas gift in honour of her mum.

“This Christmas gift melted my heart. Best gift of the season. First Christmas without my mother, it’s a bit too hard, but I’ll be fine,” she wrote in parts.

Shan on April 21 shared a video of her late mother singing to wish her a happy birthday

Congratulating her mum for birthing her, the University of Lagos mass communication graduate wrote “Happy safe delivery to my precious mother on this day.”



https://www.instagram.com/shangeorgefilms/reel/CX3cR-sBIM_/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...