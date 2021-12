I was just chilling and then remembered this promo stuff those days…

“Look under the crown and win! You can be a millionaire bla bla bla…”

My gang and myself never won anything serious from those things… na only free drink we don win and the vendors refused to redeem the prize for us…

Did you ever win anything tangible from these promotions?

Why are beverage and drinks companies no longer running such promo again?

Share your experience…

