Share Your Experience With People Who Like Borrowing Phone Chargers

Sincerely on my own part I find it annoying and so uncomfortable. Charger is a personal property that goes with a phone, some will even say baba, since you don get small percentage, make i boost my own na, e don die completely.

Others will come and say abeg if you finish charging your phone help me with your charger and they won’t even allow you finish charging, you’ll see them coming to check if you’ve finished every now and then.

Some will borrow and spoil it, the funny thing is that they will tell you I just plug am and I see say e no dey charge. Sometimes when you come to collect your charger their facial expression will change.

I can’t leave my charger with you while my phone is down. If you refuse to borrow them your charger, you become wicked. You fit buy phone but you no fit buy charger…. Haba?

Personally I feel charger is not a thing that should be borrowed cos you need it always!!!

