Share Your Sleep Paralysis Experience!

Sleep paralysis (plural: sleep paralyses) is a state, during waking up or falling asleep, in which a person is aware but unable to move or speak.During an episode, one may hallucinate (hear, feel, or see things that are not there), which often results in fear. Episodes generally last less than a couple of minutes. It may occur as a single episode or be recurrent.The condition can be triggered by sleep deprivation, psychological stress, or abnormal sleep cycles. The underlying mechanism is believed to involve a dysfunction in REM sleep.Have you experienced sleep paralysis before? Share your experience!

I have experienced it before: I woked up, but couldn’t move, tried to speak/call out for help, but couldn’t.

The only part of my body that could move then was my feet, but in a very, very slow motion.

I also hallucinated: I heard my brother calling me, but it’s all in my mind because this guy wasn’t even at home then.

After some time, it started fading away and I could move my body again.

I had no difficulty in breathing. It’s scary, because you would feel trapped, and not being able to move your body. And also, hallucinations could cause fear, and sometimes you would feel another person’s presence in your room.

To some, it’s demonic. To others, it’s pretty normal. Share your own experience.

