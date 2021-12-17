‘She Just Wanted My Body! She Used & Dumped Me After Sleeping With Me’

All my life it’s actually my first time to experience this sort of thing. I have been dating this girl for a while and things have been going well until we decided to knack. On that faithful evening, we knacked and sat and talked like two matured adults and talked.

The next day babe called me and was like I should stop talking to her and any kind of intimacy we had shared should be forgotten.

She even said she has a serious boyfriend and I should stay off her life.

I was shocked really.!!

What went wrong? Was I just used and dumped.?

I think she just wanted my body! Girls are farking cheats.!!!

