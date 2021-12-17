Shocking!Alexa website ranking is closing down

Alexa ranking and website statistics company said it is shutting down operations. Website owners,bloggers and companies engaged Alexa in their keyword research, best tips on how to get traffic to blogs, e-commerce/shopping websites, top ranking best websites in the world, which invariably means highest earning blogs.

The tech is regarded as one of thr most authoritative that rank traffic on top websites in United States and other places on the world. In statement monitored by GISTMASTER, the company said, “Twenty five years ago we founded Alexa Internet. After more than two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we will be retiring Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.

The Amazon company subsidiary didn’t offer more explanation on why they decided to shut down their services.

