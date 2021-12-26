Shola Gabriel Vows To Mobilise 10 Million Youths Into APC, Seeks Office (Pix)

*Barr. Shola Gabriel Vows To Mobilise 10m Youths Into APC, Seeks Support As National Organising Secretary*

As the national congress of the ruling APC draws nearer, a leading contender for the office of the National Organising Secretary, Barr. Shola Gabriel has assured that if elected, he will grow the membership strength of the party with about 10 million young people from across the country.

Barr. Gabriel, a legal practitioner says young people are enablers of change in all sector globally, especially with the support of elders, assuring that Nigeria will witness a new dawn in its political environment with his election as the National Organising Secretary of APC in the February national convention.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Abuja on Wednesday, the Ekiti born young politician maintained that youths wield a humongous power in the quest for a more inclusive and egalitarian Nigeria, urging that they be given a voice in the country’s polity through his election as the National Organising Secretary of APC come February.

Barr. Gabriel who says he has the administrative and experiential capacity to occupy the office urged members of the party to support his ambition.

“I am not only a candidate to beat, I am a Pan-Nigerian in its full regalia. I am from a Ekiti State, my mother from Kebbi and I am married to a beautiful Imo lady.

“I am from every part of the country and I represent all Nigerians. As a youth, I am vibrant intellectually, I am vibrant physically, I will use my young energy to mobilise over 10 million youths into our great party to further solidify its strength.

“This is our time to test the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill graciously signed into law by the President. Together we can achieve that. Your support is needed in this refocused campaign for youth inclusion now than ever” he said.

The Barrister at Law has continued to garner support from committees and forums in the party who have encouraged him and expressed confidence in his capacity since declaration of his intention to run for the office of the National Organising Secretary of the APC.

With his antecedents, achievement, visionary mandates and development initiative for the party, he is believed to be a hard nut to crack in the contest.

Barr. Shola Gabriel has continued in his nationwide consultations to ensure that his supporters celebrate his victory in the forthcoming National convention.

Barr Shola is someone who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. His definition of leadership is this: The capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence.

